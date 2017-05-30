The Ocala Police Department is looking for information in reference to a burglary that occurred on May 29, in the 1300 block of Southeast 18th Avenue, Ocala.

Police said someone forced entry to the home through a window and stole an urn, which contained the ashes of a family member, a signed Florida State championship game ticket, gold and diamond earrings, a gold Movado watch, and two Rolex watches.

The stolen items are valued at approximately $32,000.

Police said the burglar(s) exited the home through a sliding glass door.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.