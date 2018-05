Connect on Linked in

The End of School Summer Bash and Movie Night will be held at Fort King National Historic Landmark and Visitor Center on Saturday, June 2.

There will be free food prepared by Ocala Fire rescue. Photos next to a fire truck will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

The movie will be Jumanji.

Location

Fort King National Historic Landmark

3925 East Fort King Street

Remember to bring your chairs and blankets.

This event is free.