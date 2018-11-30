The Dunnellon Police Department announced that the 2018 Dunnellon Small Town Christmas Parade & After Party Celebration will be rescheduled due to strong thunderstorms and rain that are expected to hit the area on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The new date for the Small Town Christmas Parade & After Party Celebration is Saturday, December 15, 2018.

The Small Town Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Dunnellon Middle School.

The After Party Celebration will be held from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Dunnellon Little League.