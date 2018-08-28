Two drug dealers remain behind bars after their house was raided by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST).

Agents executed a search warrant on the house on August 23.

According to Ocala Police Department SWAT, they located three adults and two juvenile children inside a mobile home, located at 3117 Northwest 23rd Place. A fourth adult was located inside a camper trailer that was on the property.

Agents confiscated, a digital scale, plastic baggies, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, $5,064 in cash, and an address book with the listings for others suspected to be involved in drug activity.

According to OPD Public Information Officer, Meghan Shay, four overdoses have occurred at the aforementioned residence. Shay said investigators are trying to determine if any other overdose death cases are tied to this seller.

Investigators stated that the drug dealers used the kitchen window of the mobile home as a drug sales drive-thru window so-to-speak.

Agents arrested McKenzee Dobbs, 20, and William Matthew Parrish Jr., 32.

According to reports, Parrish resisted arrest and had to be escorted to the ground as he was being taken into custody.

Dobbs was charged with;

Keep or maintain dwelling used to keep/sell drugs

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell (Fentanyl)

Introduction of contraband into receiving facility (Fentanyl)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sale of a controlled substance, and

Possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Parrish was charged with;

VOP

Keep or maintain dwelling used to keep/sell drugs

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell (Fentanyl)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest w/o violence

According to investigators, while at the jail, a baggie of fentanyl fell out of Dobbs’ vagina. Dobbs stated that she put it there when she heard the police coming.

According to OPD, to date, within the city limits, there have been 98 overdoses. 13 of those overdoses resulted in death.

Parrish refused to cooperate with investigators.

Earlier this year, Parrish was arrested charged with armed robbery. The State Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges, citing that a conviction was not likely.

The two other adults, Melissa Young and Rosetta Parrish, have not been charged.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about this case.