A woman and her 14-year-old nephew are in stable condition after their car crashed into a home Tuesday morning.

The driver, Janice Porter, was traveling east on Southeast 108th Street when she had a seizure and lost control of her 2014 Ford Fusion.

Marion County Fire Rescue said both occupants were transported to Munroe Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

According to Belleview police, the vehicle ran off the roadway and slammed into a telephone pole that snapped in half. The vehicle then went approximately seven feet into the air, struck a tree, and a basketball hoop. The vehicle rolled over and came to its final resting place up against the front door and windows of a residence.

Porter will not face any charges.

The home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.







