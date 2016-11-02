A second Dollar General was robbed Wednesday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Dollar General located at 9440 South Highway 464 was robbed at approximately 10:20 p.m. — just a little over two hours after the Dollar General located at 1111 West Silver Springs Boulevard was robbed.

As with the location on Silver Springs Boulevard, two black males entered the store with guns and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MSCO stated that during this robbery, the brazen thieves bound the employees with tape and forced them into the break room.

The suspects were wearing masks and gloves.

MCSO stated that they believe the robberies are connected.

MCSO and OPD are working together to bring these criminals to justice.

Information is still coming in.

Stay tuned for updates.