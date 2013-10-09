On September 30, 2013, the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force arrested six suspects and seized approximately 19 pounds of Methamphetamine in the Fort Meade area.

The investigation began earlier this year when detectives received information about the Gabriel Zamarripa Drug Trafficking Organization operating in Polk County. This organization has ties to the Gulf Cartel, one of the more extremely violent drug cartels operating in North America and Mexico. The organization is responsible for multiple brutal murders in Mexico.

After making several undercover buys of “ICE,” which is Methamphetamine in its purest form, detectives intercepted a package intended for Gabriel Zamarripa that contained 4.5 pounds of Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2013, members of the HIDTA Task Force responded to Zamarripa’s address, 1180 Meadow Lawn Street in Fort Meade, and seized an additional 14.5 pounds of Methamphetamine along with $5,790 in U.S. currency, the task force made the following arrests:

For future reference:

A Nebbia hold requires the defendant and co-signers of the bond (his friend or family members) to produce and disclose the source of bail premium and collateral prior to the defendant’s release on bail. This ensures the criminal is not using drug money to bail himself out of jail.

47-year-old Gabriel Zamarripa of 1180 Meadow Lawn Street in Fort Meade, Florida was arrested and charged with two counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Maintaing a Structure for Drug Use, one count Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine, one count of Bringing Methamphetamine Into the State, and two counts of Possession of Paraphernalia. Zamarripa has been booked into the Polk County Jail on five prior occasions; for Trafficking and other Methamphetamine -related charges, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Domestic Battery, and Violation of Probation. Zamarripa is being held on a Nebbia hold.

20-year-old Gabriel Zamarripa, Jr., of 1180 Meadow Lawn Street in Fort Meade, Florida was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Possession of Paraphernalia. Zamarripa, Jr., has been booked into the Polk County Jail on one prior occasion for Giving False Verification to a Secondhand Dealer.

22-year-old Rodolfo Jalomo of Brownsville, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine, one count of Delivering Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Paraphernalia. Jalomo is being held on a Nebbia hold.

22-year-old Elias Serrano, Jr., of 1165 Sand Mountain Road in Fort Meade, Florida was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession of Paraphernalia. Serrano has been booked into the Polk County Jail on six prior occasions; for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Giving False Verification to a Secondhand Dealer, Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary, Grand Theft, and Violation of Probation.

37-year-old Brandy Kemp of 422 Citrus Highlands Drive in Bartow, Florida was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Devices, one count Possession of Paraphernalia, and three counts Violation Of Probation. Kemp has been booked into the Polk County Jail on three prior occasions; for Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Grand Theft, and Dealing in Stolen Property.

32-year-old Chester White, Jr., of 39 North Cherokee Avenue in Fort Meade, Florida was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, one count of Possession of Paraphernalia, six counts of Grand Theft of Firearm, one count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Forged ID, and one count Dealing in Stolen Property. White has been booked into the Polk County Jail on 16 prior occasions (and state prison) for Possession With Intent To Sell Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Sell Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Sell Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and Violation of Probation.

Information on this investigation is still coming in, updates will be made accordingly.



