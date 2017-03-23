The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Pilot Gas Station, located at 2020 Southwest 135th Street, after a woman said she had been slapped.

The victim told the deputy that she drove to the 100 block of Marion Oaks Boulevard to talk to her boyfriend, Carlos J. Vasquez Jr., 21, because the two were supposed to discuss her pregnancy.

According to reports, when Vasquez arrived, he was intoxicated and with another woman.

When the victim attempted to talk to Vasquez about the pregnancy, she said he became angry slapped her across the face with an open hand.

Vasquez then got back into his vehicle with the other woman and fled the scene.

Vasquez was later arrested in the area of Southwest 35th Avenue Road.

He was charged with Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Female. Vasquez was released on a $2,000 bond.