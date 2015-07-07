Confederate flag flies at Marion County McPherson Governmental Complex

By on 12 Comments


confederate flag, ocala news, marion county news, rebel flag, southern pride

 

Ocala, Florida — On Tuesday, Marion County Commissioners voted unanimously to fly the third national Confederate flag, which had been removed in June.

The flag is now back on display at the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the McPherson Governmental Complex.

In June, Marion County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Blake sent an e-mail asking the county how many of the confederate flags were displayed throughout Marion County. Blake, who is from Maryland, believes the flag stands for racism and hate.

And although no one specifically requested the flag be removed, Interim County Administrator Bill Kauffman made the decision to remove the flag.

Marion County Public Information Specialist Stacie Causey said, “The commission voted unanimously to restore the flag to the historical display today.”

She went on to say, “The commission also discussed how to best display all of the flags in their proper historical context. To this end, they gave consensus for staff to work with the Marion County Historical Commission to determine opportunities for historical interpretation of the display, as well as other history markers on the McPherson complex. This will help identify opportunities for connectivity and education about local history within the complex grounds.”

Removal of the flag sparked outrage among many Marion County residents, and prompted the Florida Southern Pride Ride group to be formed.

Article continued below

confederate flag, marion county , ocala, reel flag
Photo from the Florida Southern Pride Ride, which took place in June.

“The county has not had any requests from citizens to remove the historical flag,” Hernandez said in a June statement. “Marion County is respectful of the flag’s historical meaning, but also aware of the perceived connotations and heightened public sentiment since the recent church tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina.”

The flag has been under attack since the South Carolina shooting. The shooting also promoted TV Land, which is owned by Viacom, to remove re-runs of the hit TV show “Dukes of Hazzard.”

NASCAR, Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, and several others have also taken some type of action against prohibiting the flag.  Many have vowed to boycott any business which prohibits the flag from being sold or displayed.

  , , , ,

Confederate flag flies at Marion County McPherson Governmental Complex added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →

Related Articles on Ocala Post

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Rib Sale
Authorities need your help locating missing Ocala ...
Marion Youth Academy counselor charged with aggrav...
Tragedy In Ocala – 2-Year-Old Baby Had Sever...
  • Ocala native

    Good job commissioners for looking past all the sensationalism that has circled around the flag. Please do your best to fire Mr Kauffman and send him to a liberal town of his choice. Thanks again.

  • Patricia Anne Reed

    SCV NATIONAL RESOLUTION ON THE CONFEDERATE BATTLE FLAG

    In 2010, the annual national Reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans passed the below resolution regarding the imagery and use of the Confederate Battle Flag. In today’s political climate, the re-publishing of that resolution is timely. It reads as follows…

    WHEREAS, the approach of the Sesquicentennial will be
    a time to educate not only the people of these United States
    but of the world; and
    WHEREAS, the most recognized symbol of the Confederate States
    is the Battle Flag, a flag each of us hold dear; and
    WHEREAS, the use of the Confederate Battle Flag by
    extremist political groups and individuals who seek to
    clothe themselves in respectability by misappropriating the
    banner under which our southern ancestors fought for a Just Cause
    which is as noble as much latter day is ignoble; and
    WHEREAS, the Sons of Confederate Veterans are the true inheritors
    of legacy and symbols for which the Confederate Veterans fought
    and died; and

    WHEREAS, the Sons of Confederate Veterans does denounce
    the use of the Confederate Battle Flag and any other Confederate
    symbol by any hate group and/or the Ku Klux Klan as the desecration
    of a symbol to which any hate group and/or the Ku Klux Klan has no claim; and
    WHEREAS, the misuse of the Confederate Battle Flag by any
    extremist group or individual espousing political extremism
    and/or racial superiority degrades the Confederate Battle Flag
    and maligns the noble purpose of our ancestors who fought
    against extreme odds for what they knew was just, right, and constitutional; and
    WHEREAS, the misuse of other flags and symbols of the
    Confederate States of America and the Confederate States Army,
    Navy, and Marines is similarly degrading,
    NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sons of Confederate
    Veterans in General Convention assembled in Anderson, South Carolina,
    does hereby condemn in the strongest terms possible the use of the
    Confederate Battle Flag or any other flag, symbol, seal, title or name
    bearing any relationship whatsoever to the Confederate
    States of America or the armed forces of that Government by any such
    extremist group or individual, of whatever name or designation by which
    known, and

    LET IT BE FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Sons of Confederate Veterans
    in General Convention assembled, does hereby condemn in the strongest
    terms possible the inappropriate use of the Confederate Battle Flag or
    any other flag, seal, title or name bearing any relationship whatsoever to the Confederate States of America or the armed forces of that Government of the Confederate States of America by individuals or groups of individuals, organized or unorganized, who espouse political extremism or racial superiority and that this resolution shall be made known to all media outlets now and throughout the years of the Sesquicentennial and it shall be made patent and entered into the permanent records and archives of the General Headquarters of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at Elm Springs in Columbia, Tennessee.

    • Patricia Anne Reed

      Marion County is flying the third national Confederate flag
      in the five flag historical display.

      • wash_st_native

        That racist flag does not belong on Government property. Put it in front of your trailer. 1st amendment allows for that.

        • Kermit

          Why don’t you go back to Washington.

          • urchittingme

            No we don’t want wash st native back Not all of here agree with that
            I say fly it high and proudly

          • wash_st_native

            Just like your buddies do you all idolize this fella?

          • urchittingme

            At least we have buddies…Typical NW liberal democrat tree hugging Obama loving wacko…Keep it weird remember? Freak

          • wash_st_native

            Not till I see all you and your friends cry when your beloved flag is taken down… Here’s a picture of some your friends isn’t that you to the left? You look great in red…

  • wash_st_native

    Doesn’t belong on Government Property. Put it in front of your trailer. The 1st Amendment guarantees that. And besides, we all will know who to stay away from…

    • Ocala native

      Maybe WA state native and Mr Kauffman can ride together. I’ve been to WA, once your away from Seattle most have no problem seeing the flag flown.

      • Tammie Schaffer

        Our country has a flag, we don’t need another one. We don’t fly flags at county, state or federal buildings for World War I, II, Vietnam, the Gulf War, etc. so why should we fly a flag for the Civil War? Anyone should be welcome to fly any flag they would like on their own property. However we have a national flag. the ‘stars & stripes’ is the appropriate flag for public buildings.