Ocala Post has received multiple e-mails in regards to concealed carry during a state of emergency.

In 2015, Governor Rick Scott signed a bill allowing citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit during a state of emergency. HB 209/SB296 created an exception to the conceal carry statute and enables a person to carry a concealed firearm without a permit during an evacuation or declared state of emergency by the Governor. This is pursuant to Chapter 252 or an emergency declared by a local official under Chapter 870 .

HB 209 did not change any provisions related to the current concealed carry permit statute. HB 209 extended the ability for individuals without a concealed weapons permit to carry concealed during a mandatory evacuation or state of emergency.

Florida law prohibits any law enforcement officer from confiscating weapons from a person who is carrying a weapon, but does not posses a concealed carry permit, during a state of emergency. (Does not apply to anyone committing a crime)

The Bill only applies to law abiding citizens, not felons.

Every citizen is responsible for knowing the law. (SB 296 documentation)