Meet 9-year-old Jaden.

Jaden was diagnosed with Leukemia recently and is currently undergoing his second round of chemotherapy.

The Tomlin Brings Hope Foundation has teamed up with Jaden’s family to host #jadensarmy Rib Smokeout to help raise money for Jaden’s treatment.

The University of Florida also donated two tickets to the LSU vs Florida Home Game to be raffled off during the Smokeout. Tomlin Brings Hope Foundation will raffle the tickets off together for $20.00.

The tickets are valued at $120.00 each.

The Smokeout will be held at Jervey Gantt Park on the football side entrance, located at 2200 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, until 8 p.m. Saturday.