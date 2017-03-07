A Umatilla women was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Neglect after she locked two small children in a car parked outside a bar while she was inside drinking.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kat’s Krazy 8 Bar, located at 20290 Southeast 142 Place, after a caller reported two small children locked inside a vehicle.

A witness stated that Alicia Danielle-Lynn Taylor, 27, arrived at the bar with two children — a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. Taylor then locked the children in the car and went inside the bar to drink with her boyfriend and his mother.

Another witness told deputies that one of the children got out of the car and was walking around the parking lot of the bar. The witness said that Taylor came out of the bar and placed the child back in the car. Taylor then returned to drinking.

According to reports, the two children were still locked inside the car when deputies arrived.

Taylor told deputies that she only had one drink. However, witnesses said she was “throwing back” tequila shots.

Taylor was released from jail on a $4,000 bond.



The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified of the incident.



