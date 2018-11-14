In celebrating its new partnership with DoorDash, Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches.

Items on Chick-fil-A’s menu will be available for delivery at more than 1,100 U.S. restaurants.

Customers who order through the DoorDash app or website must use the promo code “CFADELIVERY” on orders of $5 or in order to receive one of the free sandwiches.

According to a press release, Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich costs $4.99, which means the giveaway will cost the company approximately $1 million.

Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said, “So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal.” He added, “If [customers] are unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”