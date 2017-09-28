The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently reviewing a formal complaint to bring felony charges against Walter Ravon Dawson, 48, also known as Ray Dawson, of Orlando after he filed false reports against a Marion County man.

Dawson told DCF that the father of three had injected drugs into his wife, forced wine down her throat, and forced her to ingest Xanax. Additionally, Dawson told DCF that the man had been holding his wife captive, and had been beating his three children.

The allegations proved to be completely false. The case was closed only a few days after Dawson reported the false accusations.

While at an Orlando bar, Dawson was heard making jokes about filing the false report.

Dawson reportedly stated, “I opened Pandora’s box.”

According to reports, Dawson has never met the victim in person.

According to DCF investigators, any person who knowingly and willfully makes a false report or counsels another to make a false report is guilty of a felony of the third degree punishable by up to five years in prison. In addition, the department may impose a fine not to exceed $10,000 for each violation. Each time that a false report is made constitutes a separate violation. A false report is a report of child abuse, neglect or abandonment or adult abuse, neglect or exploitation that is made to the central abuse hotline which is not true and is maliciously made for the purpose of:

Harassing, embarrassing, or harming another person;

Personal benefit for the reporting person in any other private dispute involving a child or adult

The father of three says that if the State Attorney decides to pursue the case, which is now in legal review with DCF, he plans to see the case through to the end.

The victim will also be able to file a restraining order against Dawson.

Dawson has also been investigated for child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Dawson has been arrested three times, currently has six suspensions on his driver’s license, and owes approximately $30,000 in child support. (http://bit.ly/2wmPNTb)

Some details of this case have not been made public.