Silver Springs Shores — At approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 700 block of Oak Road in reference to a child that had wandered up to a home.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been going door to door for several hours in the rain attempting to locate the boy’s family.

So far, deputies have been unsuccessful.

The boy is approximately 3 years old.

His name could be Dorian or something similar it.

If you have any information on his identity, or know the location of his parents, please call 911 immediately.