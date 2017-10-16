Blessed Trinity School is hosting its 68th annual Carnival, located at 5 Southeast 17th Street, Ocala.

This is a family-friendly fundraiser for Blessed Trinity School.

The carnival will feature carnival food favorites, an Outdoor Marketplace, raffles, and Dreamland Amusements midway rides games and games for all ages.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $20 if purchased in advance (valid any single day) when purchased by 3:30 p.m. October 19, at the school office. After October 19, wristbands will only be available on Thursday or Sunday for $30.

Dates/Times to purchase the $20 Wristband vouchers: