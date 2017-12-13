Bank of America denies cash deposits

An Ocala woman says she is disgusted with the way Bank of America (BOA) treats its elderly customers.

The woman told Ocala Post that she has been making deposits into her father’s checking account for years.

The father is legally blind and cannot drive.

She said she was shocked last week when she attempted to deposit less than $100.00 into her father’s account and Bank of America declined the cash deposit. She said the bank told her it was a new policy.

Ocala Post reached out to BOA and asked about the bank policy on cash deposits.

A spokeswoman with BOA, said, “Cash deposits to consumer checking or savings accounts are accepted only from the account owner or authorized users on the account. The security and safety of our customers’ accounts is our top priority. This change helps us reduce risks from cash transactions involving people who are not authorized on an account.  There are other options people can use to deposit money into another person’s account. For example, they can transfer money using mobile or online banking and they can make a deposit with a check at ATMs or financial centers.”

When asked about someone making deposits for the elderly, BOA stated the following:

“In addition to the [given] options, transferring money to the account via mobile/online banking or making a check deposit at ATMs or in the financial center), the member [would have to add an authorized user on the account].”

Bank of America will not accept cash deposits for non-account holders, but in 2007 expanded a program that would extend bank accounts, atm cards, and credit cards, to non-U.S. citizens who did not have a social security number. That program was later halted after the bank lost numerous customers following the announcement of the program.

We want to hear from you. What do you think of the policy?

  • BOA sucks!!! They are the worst bank to deal with.

  • What?? That’s the dumbest crap I’ve ever heard…. If someone wants to give me money please don’t tell them no, I need ALL the help I can get. Lol 😂😂😂

  • I hated boa….went to wells Fargo and have no issues

  • I had this problem last week too at the BOA on 17th. I was trying to put money into my father n laws acct and they denied me. I went to BOA on 200 and I wasn’t asked any questions and they let me. This is straight bullshit

  • My son who is 16, his grandmother sent him a check for his birthday and they charged him $9 to cash it because he does not have an acct. the check was drawn on Bank of America. I thought that was ridiculous. The check was not much.

  • I had BoA tell someone last week that they would not accept a POA without the person’s social typed as part of the document. They sent the person in circles until their mother passed. Then BoA then told the son they would not accept the 20 yr old trust because it HAD the social on it and it would be a violation of privacy! They are hands down the worst bank to deal with.

  • I have been with BOA for over 20 years. And I just closed my accounts and went to community Bank & Trust. They have made a lot of changes. That are not very customer friendly. CB&T actually treats me like a person and not a number.

    I have never liked BOA they really stinks so much complications in order for someone to deal with their own money. If a person is elderly and legally blind how do they except that person to do any transactions. His daughter was depositing into the account not taking out. It’s just ashame they are going to lose plenty of customers. Smh