Ocala Police Department detectives are asking for help with identifying suspects who are likely responsible for several auto burglaries.

OPD Captain Louis Biondi said that the burglaries occurred between May 23, 2017, and June 6, 2017. The burglaries occurred at night and in the early morning — between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to a press release, the burglaries are happening in the southeast quadrant of Ocala. The thieves are targeting unsecured cars.

Detectives stated that the thieves have stolen wallets, purses, and in one case a 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Suspect vehicle is possible a Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Shawn Minucci at 352-427-7814, the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.