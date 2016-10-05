Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

A federal case against an arms dealer was dropped by the Department of Justice on October 3, 2016, after the dealer threatened to reveal damning evidence about key “players” in the operation. (

Those “players” not only include Hillary Clinton, but also the Obama Administration.

Arms dealer Marc Turi had been accused of illegally selling weapons to Libyan rebels.

The Obama Administration, in 2011, along with Hillary Clinton, secretly supported arming Islamic militants.

E-mail documents show that it was the United States Government who told Turi to explore selling the weapons to Libya.

Many of the confidential e-mails were sent to Turi from a personal G-mail account.

Turi received a weapons brokering approval from the State Department for Qatar in May of 2011. Two months later, his home was raided by federal agents. Agents seized his cell phone and computers.

Though, without any evidence, Trui was later charged, he was never arrested by agents.

The trial was slated to start on November 8, the same day of the presidential election.

When Turi threatened to expose Hillary Clinton, Obama and the DOJ all of a sudden decided to drop the charges. Officials said they were afraid it would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Turi said that the government has ruined his life with the false allegations and that, he used all of his money for his defense just to have the DOJ drop the charges.

“It was then, and remains now, my opinion that the United States did participate, directly or indirectly, in the supply of weapons to the Libyan Transitional National Council,” career CIA officer David Manners said In a sworn declaration to the District Court of Arizona on May 5th 2015. (View the document)

The Benghazi attack happened on September 11, 2012, only months after Hillary orchestrated a deal for weapons to be sold to Islamic militants.

E-mails and court documents prove that Hillary Clinton betrayed Americans, which in turn got Ambassador Chris Stevens, Information Officer Sean Smith, and two CIA operatives, Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods, killed.