Applebee’s “beef” ends in felony arrest

Osvaldo Alfonso

Ocala, Florida — An argument between a customer and a server over a wrongly prepared hamburger prompted Ocala police to respond to the Ocala Applebee’s.

Ocala police said that the general manager of the business stated that an irate customer started the argument with a server over a hamburger.

When Police arrived, they made contact with the customer, identified as Osvaldo Alfonso, 51.

Police reported that Alfonso “immediately became irate” when asked about the argument that had taken place with the server.

Police said that Alfonso began screaming profanities and refused to cooperate.

During questioning, Alfonso approached one of the officers in an aggressive manner, grabbed her right arm, and pushed her.

Alfonso then approached a patrol car and demanded that he be taken to jail.

When police asked Alfonso to step away from the patrol car he began shouting obscenities.

According to reports, Alfonso then approached the front of the business and began yelling at customers as they were exiting.

When asked to calm down, Alfonso again approached the patrol car and struck the driver’s side door with his fist.

Police then offered Alfonso a ride in the patrol car as they attempted to handcuff him.

Alfonso changed his mind about the ride and resisted arrest.

He was eventually handcuffed and transported to the Marion County Jail.

He was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Police said that Alfonso was intoxicated.

The hamburger was apparently missing the lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle and had actually been ordered by Alfonso’s friend.

  • Seems like a cry for help and the battery charge is chicken shit considering the officer wasn’t hurt. Dude needs mental health help not jail.

  • You just can’t find a decent cook in Ocala. Lol how hard is it to put lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a burger? Better yet, how hard is it to simply ask for some. Typical trash who can’t handle their liquor. Grow up already.

  • Why wasn’t he arrested to begin with instead they let him make even more of a scene then decided to take him into custody

  • Mister tuff guy was showing his ass and look where it got him

  • Wow I can remember when Ocala an Marion county was a okay place to live . People being murdered an meth labs in cars An fights over a hamburger . People are so stupid . The End is near because God didn’t want the people to act this way.

  • I’m a server and I have no tolerance for this kind of behavior. If I feel like you’re intoxicated or have an attitude problem I’m letting the manager handle it. I do not get paid enough to deal with people’s problems I’m here to serve the food they ordered let the managers who make salary deal with it.

  • Unfortunately this happens consistently at this location and the management team are blamed for these ignorant people either causing fights or the people getting up and walking out and not paying their tabs why all the commotion is going on. The management team as well as the rest of the staff have been left to work in a hostile work environment because their direct management above them has refused to do much of anything but place blame on the people in the restaurant. So thank you for helping give ammunition to the people who work in this restaurant by posting this.

  • If that article is accurate, they gave that out-of-control idiot WAY too much latitude. He should have been cuffed the moment he grabbed that officer. Crazy.

  • When did this happen? This guy was at Applebee’s last Monday evening for karaoke and he sings horribly!!

