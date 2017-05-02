The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Marion County.

According to FDLE, Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon.

Authorities said she could be in the company of Alan Green, 55, and Mechealine Mazakis, 47.

Green has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest.

She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with the wording “Mac and Cheese,” dark colored shorts — possibly black or blue — and flip flops.

They may be traveling in a blue 2014 Scion xB, Florida tag AMLC10.

Anyone with any information on Alexandria’s whereabouts can 911, or contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.