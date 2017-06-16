Alligator-VS-Bird: Sandhill crane protects her family from alligator

By on No Comment

Now we know where the “Karate Kid” got his moves from. Nothing to see here, move along!! Watch this bird protect her babies from an an alligator. VIDEO CREDIT : Greg Shine, Eagle Marsh Golf Course, Jensen Beach.

  , , ,

Alligator-VS-Bird: Sandhill crane protects her family from alligator added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →