Marion County — Motorists traveling in Marion County will experience the following intermittent lane closures:

Aug 7: Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., due to routine maintenance of the median.

Aug. 7 to 14: Southwest 102nd Street at the intersection of Southwest 182nd Circle from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., due to utility work.

Aug 8: Northwest 190th Street from North Highway 329 to Northwest 100th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., due to utility work.

Aug 8: Southeast 172nd Legacy Lane at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., due to routine maintenance of the median.

Aug 14: Southeast 86th Belle Meade Circle at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., due to routine maintenance of the median.

Aug 15: Southeast 82nd Calumet Avenue at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard from 6 a.m. to noon, due to routine maintenance of the median.

Aug 15: Buena Vista Boulevard at Nancy Lopez Club House, The Villages, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., due to routine maintenance of the median.

Please note that construction schedules may change due to weather or other circumstances, and if this happens, the closure may be rescheduled.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.