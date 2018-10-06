– A paid actor apparently had a weak stomach while riding the SheiKra roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa.

The actor, whose name was not released, projectile vomited during the filming of a commercial for Howl-O-Scream 2018.

In the behind the scenes video, you can see the female actress pat him on the arm after he vomited as the “zombie” stares at the male actor.

A spokeswoman said that Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides will be overrun with creatures riding alongside their soon-to-be-victims, and the outtake from the video shows just how heart-pounding the rides can be.

You can see how the final cut of the commercial turned out here. (https://bit.ly/2Rvqf19)