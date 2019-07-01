Connect on Linked in

Ocala — This year will be the 50th annual God and Country Day festival the JCI Ocala Jaycees, Marion County’s largest firework show.

Activities begin at 2 p.m. and will continue until the fireworks are over.

Take your family and enjoy train rides, inflatable water slide, bounce houses, kid games, and more.

Visit the arts and crafts expo and grab a bite to eat from the food vendors.

At dark, the half-hour long spectacular firework display will light up the sky.

The festival will be held on July 4, at the Golden Ocala Property, located at 7340 US-27, Ocala, 34482.

The parking entrances are off of 225A, South of Hwy 27, and there is a parking fee of $5 at the entrance.

Do not bring your own fireworks.