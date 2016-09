Ocala, Florida — The Marion County Legal Support Association is now accepting applications for the Mary Sullivan Scholarship Award in the amount of $500.00 for students interested in obtaining a degree in the legal field.

Deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 1, 2016.

No application fee.

For scholarship information and/or application packet, please contact Scholarship Chair, Lisa M. Wilson, FRP, at lisa@deananddean.net or 352-368-2800 x 108.