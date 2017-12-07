The annual Ocala Christmas Parade will take place on December 9, 2017.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on 1800 East Silver Spring Boulevard.

This year the theme is a ‘Home for the Holidays’.

VIP bleacher seating may still be available. Tickets are available for $10 and must be presented at the parade.

The tickets can be purchased online. Just fill in your information, and your tickets will be e-mailed to you for your convenience. All you have to do is print them out and present them on the day of the parade.

VIP seating is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets for bleacher seats can be purchased here.