Many want to know if they can use their front facing camera (selfie’ mode) to video or take photos of the solar eclipse. This means the sun would be behind you.

According to NASA, the short answer is yes.

NASA says that there is no valid reason why a person would want to point a smartphone at an un-eclipsed sun without the proper filter over the lens. However, during totality, you don’t need a filter.

Some say that a smartphone camera sensor is too small to be damaged.

If you wish to use the “selfie’ mode,” you should do so at your own risk, but avoid looking at the sun with your eyes.

2:48 p.m. is the peak time for Ocala. The time varies from 2:47 p.m. to 2:51 p.m., depending on where in Central Florida you are.

The further northwest you are, the sooner the peak time.

The eclipse starts at approximately 1:19 p.m.

NASA TV public channel. Best if viewed in Firefox or Internet Explorer. Google Chrome seems to have trouble loading the live streams and sometimes crashes. Here is more NASA live stream information.

Remember, do not look directly at the sun without proper eyewear.

Don’t worry, the world is not going to end and your pets will not burst into flames.