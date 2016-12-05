Ocala, Florida — The annual Ocala Christmas Parade will take place on December 10, 2016.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

This year the theme is a ‘Star-Spangled Christmas’.

VIP bleacher seating may still be available. Tickets are available for $10, and must be presented at the parade.

The tickets can be purchased on-line. Just fill in your information, and your tickets will be e-mailed to you for your convenience. All you have to do is print them out and present them on the day of the parade.

VIP seating is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets for bleacher seats can be purchased here.





